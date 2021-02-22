 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Event planner joins board of St. Louis Press Club
0 comments

Event planner joins board of St. Louis Press Club

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The makeover of the board of directors at the St. Louis Press Club abides, as the new-member-a-month process continues.

Event planner Kevin Smith has been elected to the board, the fifth new board member to join since October, club president Joan Berkman said.

Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith (Photo by St. Louis Press Club)

Smith is a managing partner of Big Blue Spark, a Richmond Heights event-planning and production company.

In the past, Smith has orchestrated events for clients such as Downtown STL Inc., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Gateway to Hope, Mathews-Dickey Boys’ and Girls’ Club and the Regional Arts Commission.

He also is on the board of directors of the nonprofit Kids in the Middle, a family counseling organization.

Since October, the press club's board has also enlisted philanthropist Miran Halen; public relations veteran Sarah Thompson; St. Louis County election commissioner Peggy Barnhart; and media lawyer Joseph E. Martineau.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: ‘Do you believe in miracles?’ Remembering the hockey history made on this date

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports