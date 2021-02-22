Event planner joins board of St. Louis Press Club

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The makeover of the board of directors at the St. Louis Press Club abides, as the new-member-a-month process continues.

Event planner Kevin Smith has been elected to the board, the fifth new board member to join since October, club president Joan Berkman said.

Smith is a managing partner of Big Blue Spark, a Richmond Heights event-planning and production company.

In the past, Smith has orchestrated events for clients such as Downtown STL Inc., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Gateway to Hope, Mathews-Dickey Boys’ and Girls’ Club and the Regional Arts Commission.

He also is on the board of directors of the nonprofit Kids in the Middle, a family counseling organization.

Since October, the press club's board has also enlisted philanthropist Miran Halen; public relations veteran Sarah Thompson; St. Louis County election commissioner Peggy Barnhart; and media lawyer Joseph E. Martineau.

