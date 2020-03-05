Ex-rep, activist Bruce Franks 'dedicates' song to Krewson, media

In 2019, KMOV and Trager reported — and then Krewson's office investigated — the city's SLATE jobs program for possible financial mismanagement. Franks worked with the program as a youth mentor.

In the a cappella rap, Franks claims that discrepancies in his time sheets were caused by the fact he was working at all hours to help city neighborhoods.

"The only thing I was ever guilty of was actually caring," Franks tells the audience.

"I was stopping gunfights at two in the morning, just to keep my youth alive;

"So (something) yo time sheets, 'cause you can't save a life between the hours of nine and five ..."

He described his working schedule by calling himself "a 7-11, available to them 24 hours."