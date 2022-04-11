Except for dying early, St. Louis relatively healthy

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If St. Louisans could quit dying too soon, we'd be downright healthy.

Our fairly robust burg is ranked at No. 51 in the "2022 Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities in America" list put forth by personal finance website WalletHub.

Not bad, given that the list looked at 182 U.S. cities.

As was the case with the 2020 (pre-Covid) list, the city's biggest problem is in the subcategory of "premature-death rate," described as "years of potential life loss."

We were tied for last place with several other towns in that subcategory, and that brought our overall ranking in the health care category down to No. 102.

Other factors in that category were health insurance coverage, mental health issues, hospital space, and cost and frequency of doctor-visits.

Our strong suit came in the fitness category, No. 43, which looked at percentage of adults engaged in physical activity; number of fitness and weight-loss centers; and people taking part in league sports.

We were No. 45 in "food," which checked obesity rate; fruit and vegetable consumption; number of dietitians and nutritionists; and number of farmers' markets and gourmet food stores.

When it comes to green space, we were No. 48 for quality of parks, park acreage, and hiking, biking and walking trails.

Of our major neighbors, only Chicago, at No. 36, bested us.

Finishing behind us in the health-go-round were: Cincinnati (57); Indianapolis (117); Springfield, Missouri (122); Nashville (123); Louisville (128); Kansas City (132); and Memphis (179).

The healthiest city was San Francisco; the unhealthiest, Brownsville, Texas.

