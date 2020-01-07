You are the owner of this article.
Explore St. Louis hires new partnership director
Explore St. Louis hires new partnership director

Barry Draper

Barry Draper, director of partnership at Explore St. Louis (Photo by Explore St. Louis)

Explore St. Louis (aka, the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission) has a new director-level member, with the addition of Barry Draper as its director of partnerships.

Draper will lead the organization's sales and development work with its 800 or so partnering groups and businesses.

Before hitting town this new year, Draper was in the greater Chicago area serving as the partnership manager for the DuPage County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Draper, who studied music and public relations at Bradley University, began his career working for hotels in Peoria and Chicago and is a former president of the Public Relations Association of Central Illinois.

Explore St. Louis promotes convention and tourism in St. Louis and St. Louis County and operates the America’s Center Convention Complex.

