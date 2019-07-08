Patrick Bellrose, who co-owns Fahr Greenhouses in Wildwood with his wife, Mary Bellrose. "I have been doing this for years and I still love being inside the greenhouses," he said. Photograph taken on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Flower-growers Patrick and Mary Bellrose have been picked as the "Farm Family of 2019" in St. Louis County.
The Bellroses, who own Fahr Greenhouse in Wildwood, are being recognized as "an exemplary model of the important role" of farm families.
"This award is not just for Mary and me," Patrick Bellrose said. "It is for all of the Fahr and Bellrose family members who have worked so hard to make Fahr's what it is today."
The greenhouse has been operating since 1950, when the area was known as Pond, and grows up to 1,500 varieties of flowers. The business was started by Dorothy and Leonard Fahr, Mary Bellrose's parents.
The Bellroses will receive the award Aug. 12 at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. It is given out by the University of Missouri County Extension Council and the Missouri Farm Bureau.