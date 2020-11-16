Failure to pay ethics fine could cost Bruce Franks about $75,000

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After not making a payment in 10 months on a negotiated $14,000 fine, the Missouri Ethics Commission now contends that former Missouri Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. owes the state more than $89,000.

The state earlier this month filed suit against Franks, saying he's not made a payment on the lower fine that was negotiated last year.​

The suit, called a verified petition for collection, says Franks' failure to make a payment on the agreed-upon amount now causes the remaining $75,000 of the fine to be restored.

A summons issued Monday set a hearing date on the matter for Jan. 4 in Cole County Circuit Court.

​On Nov. 6, 2019, Franks agreed to the commission's finding that he used campaign donations for personal expenses and failed to file accurate campaign reports involving thousands of dollars in contributions and expenditures.

The day after that agreement was signed, Franks signed another pact that required him to pay only $14,000 of the full $89,000 fine — provided that he made monthly payments of $250, beginning in January 2020.

The commission's complaint was filed by Assistant Attorney General Reed J. Rosenblum and verified by commission director Elizabeth L. Ziegler.