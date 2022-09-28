Fans get chance to ‘send’ thank-you notes to Yadi, Pujols

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Any plan that Cardinal fans may have had about dropping a “thank-you” line to Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols just got a whole lot easier.
Two 7-foot greeting cards provided by the ballclub and Bally Sports Midwest will be available for signing on Friday and Saturday.
Anyone wishing to sign the cards for the two retiring Cards greats, and to leave a short personal message, can step up.
The cards will be available from 3-7 p.m. Friday in the Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village; and then on Saturday inside Busch Stadium, before the game and during the early innings on the Budweiser Terrace.
The cards will be presented to the players before the final regular-season game, 1:15 p.m. Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
