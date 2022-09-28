Fans get chance to ‘send’ thank-you notes to Yadi, Pujols

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Any plan that Cardinal fans may have had about dropping a “thank-you” line to Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols just got a whole lot easier.

Two 7-foot greeting cards provided by the ballclub and Bally Sports Midwest will be available for signing on Friday and Saturday.

Anyone wishing to sign the cards for the two retiring Cards greats, and to leave a short personal message, can step up.

The cards will be available from 3-7 p.m. Friday in the Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village; and then on Saturday inside Busch Stadium, before the game and during the early innings on the Budweiser Terrace.

The cards will be presented to the players before the final regular-season game, 1:15 p.m. Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.