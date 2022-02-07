Faulty (fishy?) math from Jon Hamm helps Pietrangelo

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This past weekend's NHL All-Star Game featured some serious home cooking, STL-style.

Former Blues defenseman and captain Alex Pietrangelo, who now toils for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, was the winner of the breakaway-shot contest in Friday's skills competition — even though he actually missed the goal on one of his two shots.

How could that possibly happen, you ask?

Well, it seems that one of the judges — none other than STL No. 1 celeb and die-hard Blues fan Jon Hamm — has either a bad grasp of math or a firm hand on friendship.

Hamm took the "1" and a "9" scores on his card for Pietrangelo's two attempts, and instead of coming up with a total of 10 points, Hamm awarded Pietrangelo a total of 19. That was enough to give Pietrangelo the win.

After the contest, Pietrangelo conceded to the media that his longstanding friendship with Hamm just may have come in handy.

"We have a pretty good history together. We know each other pretty well," Pietrangelo admitted. "We've shared a few cold ones over the years."

