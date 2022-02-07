Faulty (fishy?) math from Jon Hamm helps Pietrangelo

This past weekend's NHL All-Star Game featured some serious home cooking, STL-style.
Former Blues defenseman and captain Alex Pietrangelo, who now toils for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, was the winner of the breakaway-shot contest in Friday's skills competition — even though he actually missed the goal on one of his two shots.
How could that possibly happen, you ask?
Well, it seems that one of the judges — none other than STL No. 1 celeb and die-hard Blues fan Jon Hamm — has either a bad grasp of math or a firm hand on friendship.
Hamm took the "1" and a "9" scores on his card for Pietrangelo's two attempts, and instead of coming up with a total of 10 points, Hamm awarded Pietrangelo a total of 19. That was enough to give Pietrangelo the win.
After the contest, Pietrangelo conceded to the media that his longstanding friendship with Hamm just may have come in handy.
"We have a pretty good history together. We know each other pretty well," Pietrangelo admitted. "We've shared a few cold ones over the years."