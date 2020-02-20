FCC judge kills license renewals for radio shock-jock Bob Romanik

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The signal seems to be fading on the radio days of vitriolic Metro East shock-jock Bob Romanik.

The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday issued an order terminating license renewal efforts by stations connected to the broadcaster.

Romanik was suspected of deceiving federal regulators into hiding his ownership of four radio stations.

Billing himself as the “Grim Reaper of Radio,” Romanik is the host of “Kool Killer Kountry Radio” on KQQZ (1190 AM) in Fairview Heights. KQQZ and the three other stations all are involved in the FCC dispute.

Romanik has been regularly criticized for making racist, homophobic and misogynistic slurs on his shows. He has claimed his monologues fall under constitutional free-speech protections.

The FCC action, however, did not focus on what Romanik has said, but rather on paperwork.

The FCC probe into Romanik’s licensing issues began in 2012 when St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern filed a complaint. Kern renewed his complaint in 2016.