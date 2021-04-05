 Skip to main content
FCC protects AM stations once tied to shock jock Bob Romanik
FCC protects AM stations once tied to shock jock Bob Romanik

Anyone interested in buying any of the four AM stations once operated by shock jock Bob "The Grim Reaper" Romanik will be limited in what they can do.

Last week, the Federal Communications Commission set out the rules for an auction of those frequencies, which is set for July 27, according to industry publication RadioWorld.

In the official procedures adopted last week, a prospective buyer would basically be limited to operating any of the frequencies as an AM radio station.

This would all but eliminate the possibility of a new owner using any of the frequencies as an FM "translator," which is when an AM signal is used to expand and improve the signal and coverage area of an FM station.

The four Romanik stations are KQQZ (1190 AM) in Fairview Heights, KZQZ (1430 AM) in St. Louis, WQQW (1510 AM) in Highland, and WQQX (1490 AM) in East St. Louis.

The 1430 AM frequency was been being used as a translator by conservative-talk radio station KFTK (97.1 FM), but that agreement expired in September.

KQQZ was the station that aired Romanik's hour-long weekday show, "Kool Killer Kountry." That show repeatedly came under fire for racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.

The FCC stripped the operating licenses from all four stations in March 2020.

Stressing the importance of these four frequencies, RadioWorld reported that the "FCC wants to move quickly on the AMs, given that those CPs represent 13% of the AM stations in (St. Louis), a top 25 radio market."

The minimum bid for each of the frequencies is $50,000.

Bob Romanik

Metro East radio talk show host Bob Romanik.

 Belleville News-Democrat
