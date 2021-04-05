FCC protects AM stations once tied to shock jock Bob Romanik

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Anyone interested in buying any of the four AM stations once operated by shock jock Bob "The Grim Reaper" Romanik will be limited in what they can do.

Last week, the Federal Communications Commission set out the rules for an auction of those frequencies, which is set for July 27, according to industry publication RadioWorld.

In the official procedures adopted last week, a prospective buyer would basically be limited to operating any of the frequencies as an AM radio station.

This would all but eliminate the possibility of a new owner using any of the frequencies as an FM "translator," which is when an AM signal is used to expand and improve the signal and coverage area of an FM station.

The four Romanik stations are KQQZ (1190 AM) in Fairview Heights, KZQZ (1430 AM) in St. Louis, WQQW (1510 AM) in Highland, and WQQX (1490 AM) in East St. Louis.

The 1430 AM frequency was been being used as a translator by conservative-talk radio station KFTK (97.1 FM), but that agreement expired in September.