Feldman gone, but not forgotten, from KMOX morning show

Inquiring minds who read this bureau's missives have been asking what happened to KMOX part-time reporter Brian Feldman.

According to honchos at the station (1120 AM), Feldman landed a new full-time job outside of radio and can no longer work as a morning reporter on Monday through Thursdays, or as the co-anchor of the morning-drive show with Debbie Monterrey on Friday.

Program director Steve Moore said he hopes to work something out with Feldman and his new work schedule soon, so that Feldman can return to some on-air role in the future.

"We love having Brian on, it gives us a different voice in the mornings," Moore said. "But so far, we just haven't been able to make something work out with his new job."

Feldman, a Chesterfield native and 2003 graduate of Parkway Central, worked in STL radio from 2007 to 2011. He went to work at KMOV (Channel 4) and stayed in television news until 2017, when he left to work for a nonprofit agency.

