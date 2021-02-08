 Skip to main content
Ferguson committee member hired by historical society
Longtime diversity director Dara Taylor joins the Missouri Historical Society (MHS) team in a newly created leadership position — managing director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Dara Taylor

Dara Taylor of the Missouri Historical Society. (Photo courtesy of Missouri Historical Society)

The society said in a statement that Taylor will first help with the creation of an "internal culture change, building community and professional bridges to diversify the museum field."

The society also sees Taylor as becoming an "institutional ambassador to the community."

Taylor, who lives in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood of St. Louis, serves on the board of Forward Through Ferguson.

She has a bachelor's degree from Wellesley College and a master's from Johns Hopkins University.

Prior to being hired by the society, Taylor worked 12 years as the diversity director at Community Catalyst, a consumer-health advocacy group.

Before that, she worked for the Missouri Foundation for Health, the Eastern District of Missouri federal probation office and Johns Hopkins' center for gun policy and research.

