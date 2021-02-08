Ferguson committee member hired by historical society

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Longtime diversity director Dara Taylor joins the Missouri Historical Society (MHS) team in a newly created leadership position — managing director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The society said in a statement that Taylor will first help with the creation of an "internal culture change, building community and professional bridges to diversify the museum field."

The society also sees Taylor as becoming an "institutional ambassador to the community."

Taylor, who lives in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood of St. Louis, serves on the board of Forward Through Ferguson.

She has a bachelor's degree from Wellesley College and a master's from Johns Hopkins University.

Prior to being hired by the society, Taylor worked 12 years as the diversity director at Community Catalyst, a consumer-health advocacy group.

Before that, she worked for the Missouri Foundation for Health, the Eastern District of Missouri federal probation office and Johns Hopkins' center for gun policy and research.

