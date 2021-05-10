 Skip to main content
Ferguson man chosen again to judge Westminster dog show
William F. Potter II of Ferguson

William F. Potter II of Ferguson. (Photo by Westminster Kennel Club)

When the Westminster Kennel Club kicks off its annual dog show in June, a Ferguson man will be front and center.

William F. "Bill" Potter II has been chosen — for the second time — to be a judge for the Terrier Group, a task he performed at the 2012 show as well.

A registered American Kennel Club judge since 1990, Potter has worked the Westminster show several times. On two previous occasions, he served as a judge for specific terrier breeds.

"But the 'group' and 'best-in-show' competitions are broadcast live," Potter said, adding that the live format has its challenges.

"You have to be sure you're on time, and that you don't fall down," he said.

Potter, who lives in Ferguson with his wife Donna, is a former probation officer for the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole.

From 2000 to 2003, when he retired, Potter was the director of Offender Rehabilitative Services in the state Department of Corrections.

This year, because of pandemic restrictions, the show will be held in Tarrytown, New York, instead of Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Potter will be passing his judgments on June 12-13, shows that will be broadcast on the FS1 and Fox Sports networks.

