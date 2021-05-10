Ferguson man chosen again to judge Westminster dog show

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When the Westminster Kennel Club kicks off its annual dog show in June, a Ferguson man will be front and center.

William F. "Bill" Potter II has been chosen — for the second time — to be a judge for the Terrier Group, a task he performed at the 2012 show as well.

A registered American Kennel Club judge since 1990, Potter has worked the Westminster show several times. On two previous occasions, he served as a judge for specific terrier breeds.

"But the 'group' and 'best-in-show' competitions are broadcast live," Potter said, adding that the live format has its challenges.

"You have to be sure you're on time, and that you don't fall down," he said.

Potter, who lives in Ferguson with his wife Donna, is a former probation officer for the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole.