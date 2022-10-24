 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Festus family ‘feuding’ Thursday on national TV

The Waites family

The Waites family of Festus (Photo by "Family Feud")

The Waites family of Festus can thank (or blame) Ali Waites for getting them on television.

Because of her efforts, five members of the clan will appear at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on “Family Feud,” which airs on KDNL (Channel 30).

“I’ve been watching it my whole life with my dad, so I just went ahead and applied” back in September 2020, said Waites, 24. “And I felt I was pretty decent at it.”

Then more than 19 months later, in May, the feuding five flew to Atlanta to record their appearance.

The team roster consisted of Bryan and Stephanie Waites, their two daughters, Ali and Annie Waites, and stepson Collin Wilkerson.

“My stepdaughter, Kelsie Wilkerson, said ‘absolutely not’ about appearing on TV,” Bryan Waites said, explaining how the team was selected. “And my other son, Logan Waites, travels a lot for his work and it’s hard for him to be available.”

But the whole family will be at a watch party Thursday night at the Elks Club in Festus, along with a few others.

Said Bryan Waites, “I think we have about 200 people coming.”

