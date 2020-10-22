Few surprises but some reshuffling of Missouri's 'best colleges' list

When it comes to the best colleges in Missouri, the deal is roughly the same, but the deck has been shuffled a bit.
To no surprise, the top card is Washington University in St. Louis, ranked as the No. 1 college or university in the state. It also came in at No. 32 out of the 1,009 U.S. schools included in the analysis.
But the latest survey from personal finance website WalletHub does show a few changes in the rest of the order.
The No. 2 slot went to College of the Ozarks, in Point Lookout. This is a move up in the ranks from its No. 3 position last year.
Also moving up one place from last year, to No. 3, is popular STL-student choice Truman State University in Kirksville.
William Jewell College in Liberty, outside Kansas City, came in at No. 4. Last year it was No. 8.
St. Louis University repeated last year's showing and checked in at No. 5, and the Missouri University of Science & Technology in Rolla repeated at No. 6.
Webster University finished at No. 7, a drop from its runner-up No. 2 ranking last year.
Rounding out the top 10 were three schools that didn't get that high on last year's list: Rockhurst University in Kansas City, the University of Missouri-Columbia and the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Dropping out of the top 10 were Cottey College in Nevada (hometown of film director John Huston), the University of Missouri-Kansas City and William Woods University in Fulton.
The rankings were reached by looking at student selectivity, cost/financing, faculty resources, campus safety, campus experience, educational outcomes and employment outcomes.
