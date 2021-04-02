 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Film about Vietnam War protests in STL now available as a podcast
0 comments
top story

Film about Vietnam War protests in STL now available as a podcast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A documentary about Vietnam War protests in St. Louis now is available on podcasts — and all it took was 10 years, a lawsuit against U.S. intelligence agencies and about 350 Freedom of Information requests.

The first episode of the eight-part "My Fugitive" — hosted by University City native Nina Gilden Seavey — made its debut this week on various podcast platforms.

Nina Gilden Seavey

Nina Gilden Seavey

Seavey retired last year after 30 years as a history and media professor at George Washington University. She has produced, written and directed numerous documentaries and now is president of Seavey Media.

She also is the daughter of Louis Gilden, a prominent STL civil rights attorney who represented local war protesters in the Vietnam era. He died in 2000.

Addressing U. City Peace Rally

Nina Gilden Seavey, standing second from left with hair in pigtails, listens in December 1969 to Yvonne Logan of the Peace Information Center. Seavey, then 12, led a march of students from Hanley Junior High School to protest the Vietnam War. Photo by Ted Dargan of the Post-Dispatch

Before Seavey could examine government documents, she had to go to court numerous times to gain access to old records from various U.S. agencies, including the FBI and the CIA.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those legal maneuvers were the subject of a 2017 feature in the Post-Dispatch.

As a focal point of the documentary, Seavey uses the May 5, 1970, burning of an Air Force ROTC building on the Washington University campus.

The Air Force ROTC at Washington University

The Air Force ROTC at Washington University being gutted by a fire in 1970. Photo by Lloyd Spainhower of the Post-Dispatch

Just hours after news broke that four students had been killed by National Guardsmen at Kent State University, some students began protesting in the quadrangle and disrupted traffic on Forsyth Boulevard.

Shortly after midnight, about 30 protesters rushed the ROTC building, ransacked it and set it ablaze. Volleys of rocks forced firefighters to retreat.

Howard Mechanic stands in courthouse hallway in 1970

Howard Mechanic stands in a hallway of the federal courthouse in St. Louis on June 8, 1970. Mechanic, a student at Washington University, was accused of violating the federal anti-riot law for allegedly throwing a cherry bomb at police and firefighters during the violence at the ROTC building. He was convicted on Oct. 22, 1970.

One of the arrested protesters, Howard Mechanic, was represented by Louis Gilden.

Mechanic became a local legend when, after being convicted and remaining free on appeals, he went underground in 1972.

Uncovered in 2000, when he ran for municipal office in Arizona, Mechanic was pardoned in 2001 by President Bill Clinton.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Most Americans would rather have this than a pay raise at work

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports