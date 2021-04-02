Film about Vietnam War protests in STL now available as a podcast

A documentary about Vietnam War protests in St. Louis now is available on podcasts — and all it took was 10 years, a lawsuit against U.S. intelligence agencies and about 350 Freedom of Information requests.
The first episode of the eight-part "My Fugitive" — hosted by University City native Nina Gilden Seavey — made its debut this week on various podcast platforms.
Seavey retired last year after 30 years as a history and media professor at George Washington University. She has produced, written and directed numerous documentaries and now is president of Seavey Media.
She also is the daughter of Louis Gilden, a prominent STL civil rights attorney who represented local war protesters in the Vietnam era. He died in 2000.
Before Seavey could examine government documents, she had to go to court numerous times to gain access to old records from various U.S. agencies, including the FBI and the CIA.
Those legal maneuvers were the subject of a 2017 feature in the Post-Dispatch.
As a focal point of the documentary, Seavey uses the May 5, 1970, burning of an Air Force ROTC building on the Washington University campus.
Just hours after news broke that four students had been killed by National Guardsmen at Kent State University, some students began protesting in the quadrangle and disrupted traffic on Forsyth Boulevard.
Shortly after midnight, about 30 protesters rushed the ROTC building, ransacked it and set it ablaze. Volleys of rocks forced firefighters to retreat.
One of the arrested protesters, Howard Mechanic, was represented by Louis Gilden.
Mechanic became a local legend when, after being convicted and remaining free on appeals, he went underground in 1972.
Uncovered in 2000, when he ran for municipal office in Arizona, Mechanic was pardoned in 2001 by President Bill Clinton.