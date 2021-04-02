Film about Vietnam War protests in STL now available as a podcast

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A documentary about Vietnam War protests in St. Louis now is available on podcasts — and all it took was 10 years, a lawsuit against U.S. intelligence agencies and about 350 Freedom of Information requests.

The first episode of the eight-part "My Fugitive" — hosted by University City native Nina Gilden Seavey — made its debut this week on various podcast platforms.

Seavey retired last year after 30 years as a history and media professor at George Washington University. She has produced, written and directed numerous documentaries and now is president of Seavey Media.

She also is the daughter of Louis Gilden, a prominent STL civil rights attorney who represented local war protesters in the Vietnam era. He died in 2000.

Before Seavey could examine government documents, she had to go to court numerous times to gain access to old records from various U.S. agencies, including the FBI and the CIA.

