Filming begins on new ‘Fargo’ season with Jon Hamm

Britain Top Gun Maverick Premiere

Jon Hamm poses for the media during the "Top Gun: Maverick" U.K. premiere at a central London cinema on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

 Alberto Pezzali, Associated Press

The cameras are now rolling on Jon Hamm and the television show “Fargo.”

Entertainment publications note that filming on a fifth season of the Coen Brothers-based television series began Monday in Calgary. (Alas, no release date has been released.)

The return to Alberta is welcome news for fans of the FX Network show, which filmed its fourth — and arguably, weakest — season in the Chicago area. That season’s last episode aired in late 2020.

The new season will be set in 2019 and, according to network teasers, asks the questions “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

STL’s No. 1 celeb will play the lead male character (“Roy”). He is joined in the main cast by Jennifer Jason Leigh, Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”), Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) and Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”).

News