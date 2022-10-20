Filming begins on new ‘Fargo’ season with Jon Hamm

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The cameras are now rolling on Jon Hamm and the television show “Fargo.”

Entertainment publications note that filming on a fifth season of the Coen Brothers-based television series began Monday in Calgary. (Alas, no release date has been released.)

The return to Alberta is welcome news for fans of the FX Network show, which filmed its fourth — and arguably, weakest — season in the Chicago area. That season’s last episode aired in late 2020.

The new season will be set in 2019 and, according to network teasers, asks the questions “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

STL’s No. 1 celeb will play the lead male character (“Roy”). He is joined in the main cast by Jennifer Jason Leigh, Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”), Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) and Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”).