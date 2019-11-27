Your last chance to catch Chester Lampkin bring the weather at KSDK (Channel 5) will be Friday morning.
The affable meteorologist then will head to Washington to cloud-watch for WUSA (Channel 9), a CBS affiliate and the flagship station of Tegna, KSDK's parent company.
Lampkin grew up in north St. Louis and graduated from Parkway Central High and St. Louis University. He started at KSDK in 2012, left to work in New Zealand in 2015 and then returned two years later.
Calling the D.C. gig a great opportunity when the move was announced in September, Lampkin stressed, "I don't want anyone thinking I'm leaving because I'm unhappy."