First woman of color chosen to head Missouri Women's Political Caucus

St. Louisan Teona McGhaw-Boure has become the first woman of color to be elected president of the Missouri Women’s Political Caucus.

A paralegal by profession, McGhaw-Boure works for Planned Parenthood of St. Louis & Southwest Missouri.

A member of the caucus since 2010, McGhaw-Boure said she became involved with the group at the urging of St. Louis County Council chair Rita Heard Days, who she described as her mentor.

McGhaw-Boure, who was elected at the organization's convention in August, said she is a niece of famed civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer.

Noting that she is both Black and disabled — her leg was amputated when she was younger — McGhaw-Boure said she wants to engage both minorities and disabled people to become politically involved.

“Hold your head high and don’t take no for an answer," McGhaw-Boure said in a statement. "I bring my folding chair everywhere I go."

The caucus was founded in 1971 to recruit, support and endorse women candidates for office and advocate for women’s reproductive freedom.

The group's St. Louis chapter caused a stir in May when it rescinded several candidate endorsements — including one of Jane Dueker, who unsuccessfully challenged County Executive Sam Page in the Democratic primary.

The Post-Dispatch reported that Dueker claimed she lost the endorsement because of pressure applied by two allies of Page, state Rep. LaDonna Appelbaum and Councilwoman Lisa Clancy.