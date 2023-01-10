 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flagged down: Two St. Louis suburbs get an ‘F’ for new banners

  • 0

Does anyone recall the flap last year over the official seal of St. Francois County?

Hundreds of commenters took to computer keyboards and slammed the seal, saying it looked as if someone tossed clip art into a cocktail shaker and gave it a vigorous tumble.

St. Francois County Seal

The criticism prompted St. Francois County officials to call for a redesign.

But now it seems that the entire St. Louis metropolitan area may suffer when it comes to symbolic skills, according to the North American Vexillological Association (NAVA).

With its eye focused on the 312 U.S. cities that have adopted new flags since 2015, NAVA released a survey which grades all of the new banners. (FYI: Vexillilogy is the study of flags.)

People are also reading…

Sorry to say, but of the six cities in our mighty metro that created new flags recently, five cities got a grade of D or F.

Those cities were Ballwin, Crestwood, Dardenne Prairie, Edwardsville Township and Richmond Heights. (Only Lake Saint Louis earned an honorable mark, a B+.)

Even worse, both Ballwin and Richmond Heights were named to the “25 Worst Flags” list.

ballwin flag

Ballwin flag
Richmond Heights flag

Richmond Heights flag

Seems that both failing flags violated several of the guiding principles that NAVA suggests for having a good flag: simplicity; meaningful symbolism; few colors, no lettering or seals; and distinctiveness.

The survey was conducted online from September through November and more than 2,800 people graded each new banner. Overall, more than 30% of the new flags got an A or a B; and about 60% were saddled with a D or F.

St. Louis city residents can feel a bit superior in this area.

In a 2004 report, when NAVA ranked the flags of the largest 150 cities in the U.S., our fair burg finished at No. 5.

City Flag of St. Louis

NAVA opined that the St. Louis flag had “good design, strong heraldic (and patriotic) colors, and it tells the history of the city.”

Take a look at some of the video highlights of 2022 from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch staff.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News