Flagged down: Two St. Louis suburbs get an ‘F’ for new banners

Does anyone recall the flap last year over the official seal of St. Francois County?

Hundreds of commenters took to computer keyboards and slammed the seal, saying it looked as if someone tossed clip art into a cocktail shaker and gave it a vigorous tumble.

The criticism prompted St. Francois County officials to call for a redesign.

But now it seems that the entire St. Louis metropolitan area may suffer when it comes to symbolic skills, according to the North American Vexillological Association (NAVA).

With its eye focused on the 312 U.S. cities that have adopted new flags since 2015, NAVA released a survey which grades all of the new banners. (FYI: Vexillilogy is the study of flags.)

Sorry to say, but of the six cities in our mighty metro that created new flags recently, five cities got a grade of D or F.

Those cities were Ballwin, Crestwood, Dardenne Prairie, Edwardsville Township and Richmond Heights. (Only Lake Saint Louis earned an honorable mark, a B+.)

Even worse, both Ballwin and Richmond Heights were named to the “25 Worst Flags” list.

Seems that both failing flags violated several of the guiding principles that NAVA suggests for having a good flag: simplicity; meaningful symbolism; few colors, no lettering or seals; and distinctiveness.

The survey was conducted online from September through November and more than 2,800 people graded each new banner. Overall, more than 30% of the new flags got an A or a B; and about 60% were saddled with a D or F.

St. Louis city residents can feel a bit superior in this area.

In a 2004 report, when NAVA ranked the flags of the largest 150 cities in the U.S., our fair burg finished at No. 5.

NAVA opined that the St. Louis flag had “good design, strong heraldic (and patriotic) colors, and it tells the history of the city.”