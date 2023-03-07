Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Seems to be some disorder in the House, and a St. Louis area congressman is involved in it.

U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth, has locked horns with none other than fellow GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz, a Florida man and one of Donald Trump’s most loyal and strident supporters.

Luetkemeyer, an eight-term Congressman, represents Missouri’s 3rd District, which takes in parts of Jefferson, St. Charles, Franklin, Lincoln and Warren counties.

In a radio appearance this week on KSSZ (93.9 FM) in Columbia, Luetkemeyer pointed to Gaetz’s privileged upbringing and his spotlight-seeking, saying Gaetz once said he wanted “to become the congressman who’d become famous because of his own TV show.”

“When people point to Matt Gaetz as an example of who we have to be like, well I’m sorry, but that is not who we need to be like,” Luetkemeyer said.

Gaetz quickly took to Twitter to retort: “Until this clip, I forgot @RepBlaineLuetkemeyer was a member of Congress. He’s a foolish husk of a human, apparently upset that I’m a more effective representative,” Gaetz said.

Until this clip, I forgot @RepBlaine Luetkemeyer was a member of Congress. He’s a foolish husk of a human, apparently upset that I’m a more effective representative.



My parents did not build a studio for me. My dad is not a lawyer. I’ve never been a member of the House Freedom… https://t.co/CtUImjxaVA pic.twitter.com/O9pHb4gnAz — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 6, 2023

Gaetz began making national waves in 2018, when he invited an alleged Holocaust denier to be his guest at Trump’s State of the Union address.

He also garnered significant press when he partnered with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, for what was billed as an “America First” national tour.

Most recently, his opposition to U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House caused a split among GOP congressmen.