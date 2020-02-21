Focus St. Louis names winner of 2020 leadership award

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Otis Williams, executive director of the St. Louis Development Corp., has been named by Focus St. Louis as the winner of its 2020 Leadership Award.

Williams joined the St. Louis Development Corp. in 1998 and has been the executive director since 2013.

Before joining SLDC, Williams served more than 29 years in the Army Corps of Engineers and retired with the rank of colonel.

The award is given to individuals "who demonstrate committed leadership, generate a meaningful impact in the community and encourage strong community engagement in others."

Williams will get his laurels at the organization's annual "What's Right with the Region" celebration on May 7 at The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Boulevard in St. Louis.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.