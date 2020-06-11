You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
For computer gaming, STL stuck at middle level
0 comments

For computer gaming, STL stuck at middle level

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Rest those flying thumbs for a minute to find out why St. Louis can only manage a middling result when it comes to being one of the "Best Cities For Gamers."

Our fair burg scored a No. 58 placement out of the largest 100 U.S. cities when it comes to ideal locations for electronic gamers, according to personal-finance website WalletHub.

The rankings were based on three criteria.

We were slotted at No. 42 in two of them: internet quality and coverage, and gamer development opportunities.

Where we bonked was in the area of gaming environment, where we were ranked No. 62.

That category looked at number of video-game stores and arcades, computer and electronics stores, share of households with computers, share of adults owning smartphones, and number of gaming clubs and meeting groups.

Four of our seven major municipal neighbors finished better: Chicago (25), Cincinnati (27), Indianapolis (36) and Louisville (37). Lagging behind us were Nashville (66), Kansas City (80) and Memphis (99).

The best city in the U.S for gamers is Seattle; the worst, Laredo, Texas.

Gaming game play video on tv or monitor. Gamer concept.

Stock photo provided by 123rf.com
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports