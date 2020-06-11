For computer gaming, STL stuck at middle level

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Rest those flying thumbs for a minute to find out why St. Louis can only manage a middling result when it comes to being one of the "Best Cities For Gamers."

Our fair burg scored a No. 58 placement out of the largest 100 U.S. cities when it comes to ideal locations for electronic gamers, according to personal-finance website WalletHub.

The rankings were based on three criteria.

We were slotted at No. 42 in two of them: internet quality and coverage, and gamer development opportunities.

Where we bonked was in the area of gaming environment, where we were ranked No. 62.

That category looked at number of video-game stores and arcades, computer and electronics stores, share of households with computers, share of adults owning smartphones, and number of gaming clubs and meeting groups.

Four of our seven major municipal neighbors finished better: Chicago (25), Cincinnati (27), Indianapolis (36) and Louisville (37). Lagging behind us were Nashville (66), Kansas City (80) and Memphis (99).

The best city in the U.S for gamers is Seattle; the worst, Laredo, Texas.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.