Tired of lists about St. Louis that leave us low in the rankings and the spirit?
Then let's switch to sports.
The St. Louis Cardinals are on the 50 most valuable sports franchises on the planet, according to Forbes magazine.
With a worth of $2.1 billion, the Redbirds rank at No. 47 out of all the world's professional clubs. Actually, they're tied for 47th with the Kansas City Chiefs. (But we all know the Cards are 47-A; Chiefs, 47-B.).
Forbes also reports that the Cardinals' value increased by about 11% since last year, and that they have an operating income of $65 million.
The Arsenal soccer team in England — currently undergoing the Stan Kroenke treatment in London — is ranked No. 42, with a worth of $2.2 billion.
And as if life were not unfair enough, the Dallas Cowboys ($5 billion) and the New York Yankees ($4.7 billion) are the top two on the list.
Right behind them are two Spanish soccer teams, Real Madrid and then Barcelona.
The highest-ranked NBA team was the New York Knicks (No. 5, $4 billion). No hockey team made the top 50.