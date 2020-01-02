You are the owner of this article.
Forbes sings St. Louis' praises in 2020 travel article
Forbes sings St. Louis' praises in 2020 travel article

Fair St. Louis

Spectators watch the Boeing Air Show during Fair St. Louis in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

For St. Louisans, taking Forbes' travel advice is an easy task: Just stay right where you are.

In an end-of-year list called "25 Best Places To Visit in 2020," our town made the cut.

Calling it "a cool city with class," travel writer Marcia DeSanctis asks, "Why doesn’t everyone visit St. Louis, Missouri? And frankly, move there?"

She waxes on. "As far as American cities go, it’s as vibrant, diverse and hip as it gets, and if that’s surprising, stop in next time you’re flying from New York to L.A," she wrote.

Showing exemplary taste, DeSanctis first points out the Gateway Arch National Park:

"Name another steal-your-breath experience like the moment the 630-foot arch comes into view above the Mississippi River," she said.

Also getting a specific shout-out in the article are the new St. Louis Aquarium, the new-ish Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University and the 125-year-old Union Station.

The article goes on to remind travelers that when spring rolls around, a good place to visit is the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Tags

