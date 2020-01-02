Forbes sings St. Louis' praises in 2020 travel article

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For St. Louisans, taking Forbes' travel advice is an easy task: Just stay right where you are.

In an end-of-year list called "25 Best Places To Visit in 2020," our town made the cut.

Calling it "a cool city with class," travel writer Marcia DeSanctis asks, "Why doesn’t everyone visit St. Louis, Missouri? And frankly, move there?"

She waxes on. "As far as American cities go, it’s as vibrant, diverse and hip as it gets, and if that’s surprising, stop in next time you’re flying from New York to L.A," she wrote.

Showing exemplary taste, DeSanctis first points out the Gateway Arch National Park:

"Name another steal-your-breath experience like the moment the 630-foot arch comes into view above the Mississippi River," she said.