Forest Park claims No. 2 spot in 'Best Urban Parks' list

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
This is an ideal time to consider the awesomeness that is Forest Park — now that it has been named as No. 2 among the "Best City Parks in the U.S."
In a USA Today readers' poll, our historic green space was runner-up in a category that poll producers said is "more important than ever," given social distancing.
Here is what the poll editors had to say about our acreage:
"Located in the heart of St. Louis … It is one of the largest urban parks in the United States, nearly a third larger than New York City's Central Park."
The blurb went on to recognize the park's outdoor recreation focus, such as "bicycle paths, jogging trails, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, boating and skating."
Somehow, the editors managed not to mention the art museum, history museum, science center and a world-class zoo.
The park opened in 1876 on what was then the rural western edge of the city. Its biggest moment came in 1904, when it hosted the Louisiana Purchase Exposition (aka, World's Fair) and the Summer Olympics.
The only urban refuge to finish higher was The Gathering Place in Tulsa.
The only park among our major-city neighbors to crack the top 10 was White River State Park in Indianapolis, which finished in fifth place.
Tags
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.