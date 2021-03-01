 Skip to main content
Forest Park claims No. 2 spot in 'Best Urban Parks' list
Changing colors and fog make typical St. Louis fall

The King Louis statue can be seen through the changing fall colors on Art Hill in Forest Park on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

This is an ideal time to consider the awesomeness that is Forest Park — now that it has been named as No. 2 among the "Best City Parks in the U.S."

In a USA Today readers' poll, our historic green space was runner-up in a category that poll producers said is "more important than ever," given social distancing.

Here is what the poll editors had to say about our acreage:

"Located in the heart of St. Louis … It is one of the largest urban parks in the United States, nearly a third larger than New York City's Central Park."

The blurb went on to recognize the park's outdoor recreation focus, such as "bicycle paths, jogging trails, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, boating and skating."

Somehow, the editors managed not to mention the art  museum, history museum, science center and a world-class zoo.

The park opened in 1876 on what was then the rural western edge of the city. Its biggest moment came in 1904, when it hosted the Louisiana Purchase Exposition (aka, World's Fair) and the Summer Olympics.

The only urban refuge to finish higher was The Gathering Place in Tulsa.

The only park among our major-city neighbors to crack the top 10 was White River State Park in Indianapolis, which finished in fifth place.

 

