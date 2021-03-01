Forest Park claims No. 2 spot in 'Best Urban Parks' list

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This is an ideal time to consider the awesomeness that is Forest Park — now that it has been named as No. 2 among the "Best City Parks in the U.S."

In a USA Today readers' poll, our historic green space was runner-up in a category that poll producers said is "more important than ever," given social distancing.

Here is what the poll editors had to say about our acreage:

"Located in the heart of St. Louis … It is one of the largest urban parks in the United States, nearly a third larger than New York City's Central Park."

The blurb went on to recognize the park's outdoor recreation focus, such as "bicycle paths, jogging trails, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, boating and skating."

Somehow, the editors managed not to mention the art museum, history museum, science center and a world-class zoo.