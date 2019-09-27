Kevin F. O'Malley, former U.S. ambassador to Ireland, has joined the law school faculty at St. Louis University.
He will serve as "ambassador in residence" at the Center for International and Comparative Law.
O'Malley was the ambassador to Ireland from 2014 to 2017. He also has served as an assistant U.S. attorney and a special prosecutor for organized crime and racketeering.
Born and reared in St. Louis, O'Malley earned both his bachelor's and law degree (1973) from SLU. Currently, he is a special counsel to the Greensfelder Hemker & Gale law firm in St. Louis.