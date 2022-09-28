Former Card Jim Edmonds married for fourth time on Sunday

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Former Cardinal player, (and now nonstop announcer) Jim Edmonds stepped up to the “I-promise-thee” plate and got married on Sunday.
Edmonds and Realtor Kortnie O’Connor exchanged vows at a destination wedding in front of 32 guests at a 19th-century villa in Lake Como, Italy, according to People.
The couple announced their relationship in 2020 and were engaged in July 2021.
“The best part of the wedding is I now get to spend the rest of my life with Kortnie,” People quotes Edmonds as saying. “For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness.”
For Edmonds, 52, this was his fourth trip to the altar. His third wife, Meghan King, is an STL native who had a star stint on “Real Housewives of Orange County.” She and Edmonds were married in 2014 and split up five years later amidst heavy tattle-sheet publicity.
