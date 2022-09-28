 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Cardinal Jim Edmonds married for fourth time on Sunday

Cardinals Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Jim Edmonds listens to John Tudor's acceptance speech on the stage outside Ballpark Village on the Busch II Infield Stage at Together Credit Union Plaza in St. Louis on Saturday, August 21, 2021. The Cardinals inducted their 2021 team Hall of Fame class which included Keith Hernandez, Tom Herr, John Tudor and Bill White with dozens of previous inductees in attendance. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

Former Cardinal player, (and now nonstop announcer) Jim Edmonds stepped up to the “I-promise-thee” plate and got married on Sunday.

Edmonds and Realtor Kortnie O’Connor exchanged vows at a destination wedding in front of 32 guests at a 19th-century villa  in Lake Como, Italy, according to People.

The couple announced their relationship in 2020 and were engaged in July 2021.

“The best part of the wedding is I now get to spend the rest of my life with Kortnie,” People quotes Edmonds as saying. “For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness.”

For Edmonds, 52, this was his fourth trip to the altar. His third wife, Meghan King, is an STL native who had a star stint on “Real Housewives of Orange County.” She and Edmonds were married in 2014 and split up five years later amidst heavy tattle-sheet publicity.

People are also reading…

Jim Edmonds, the former Cardinals center fielder, talks about the motivation for his new home in Frontenac as well as the process of designing and building it. Video by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
