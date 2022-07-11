 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Chet Pleban law partner sues firm

No lawyers in love here.

Lynette M. Petruska, longtime law partner of “Pit Bull” barrister Chet Pleban, is suing her old firm, now Pleban and Associates.

The suit, billed as a contract dispute, was filed June 3 and names Pleban and his son, C.J. Pleban, also a lawyer, as defendants, along with the firm itself and Pleban Properties LLC.

Petruska’s name and photo are no longer on the firm’s website. She and Pleban declined to comment.

Petruska’s most recent high-profile case involved Luther Hall, a St. Louis police detective who alleged he was beaten by fellow officers while working undercover during a 2017 street protest. The city and Hall reached a $5 million settlement in 2021.

