Former Clayton man wins high honors for teaching law

Former Claytonian Stephen E. Sachs, a law professor at Duke University, has been given high honors from the Federalist Society.

Sachs, a 1998 graduate of Clayton High, has been named the winner of the 2020 Joseph Story Award, which recognizes young academics (40 years old and younger) who have shown excellence in legal education.

Sachs is the son of Marilyn M. Sachs and Alan A. Sachs, who is a lawyer and arbitrator in St. Louis.

Although he only makes it back to STL every couple of years, he still remains a Cardinals fans and made it a point to take his daughter up in the Gateway Arch on his last visit.

"We moved to St. Louis in 1985 and I started kindergarten that year — and I still have an abiding hatred for the Kansas City Royals," Sachs said, referring to the year that the Redbirds were denied a World Series title.

After graduating from Clayton High, Sachs earned a bachelor's degree from Harvard University.