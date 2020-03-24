Former Clayton man wins high honors for teaching law

Former Claytonian Stephen E. Sachs, a law professor at Duke University, has been given high honors from the Federalist Society.
Sachs, a 1998 graduate of Clayton High, has been named the winner of the 2020 Joseph Story Award, which recognizes young academics (40 years old and younger) who have shown excellence in legal education.
Sachs is the son of Marilyn M. Sachs and Alan A. Sachs, who is a lawyer and arbitrator in St. Louis.
Although he only makes it back to STL every couple of years, he still remains a Cardinals fans and made it a point to take his daughter up in the Gateway Arch on his last visit.
"We moved to St. Louis in 1985 and I started kindergarten that year — and I still have an abiding hatred for the Kansas City Royals," Sachs said, referring to the year that the Redbirds were denied a World Series title.
After graduating from Clayton High, Sachs earned a bachelor's degree from Harvard University.
"Actually, I got my degree in medieval history, which I can always fall back on if this law thing doesn't work out," Sachs said.
He went on to earn another bachelor's degree as a Rhodes scholar at Oxford University, and then a law degree at Yale University.
After a stint as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Sachs worked in private practice for several years before teaching law at Harvard and the University of Chicago.
He joined the faculty at Duke's law school in 2011 and became a full professor in 2016. There, he teaches civil procedure, conflict of laws and constitutional law.
