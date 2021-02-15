Former Emmis radio boss John Beck now chief of local iHeart stations

In short, Beck is back.
After an absence of three years from the STL radio market, longtime Emmis Broadcasting exec John Beck has returned as the chief of the iHeart Media stations in town.
Calling Beck "one of the most respected leaders in St. Louis," iHeart division president Tony Coles praised Beck for "his track record of success."
The six stations that iHeart owns in this market are headed by classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM) and country hits KSD (93.7 FM), aka "The Bull."
Both stations regularly finish among the top five in rankings by Nielsen Media Research.
The other iHeart stations are KATZ "The Beat" (100.3 FM); KLLT "Majic" (104.9 FM); KSLZ (107.7 FM); and KATZ "Hallelujah" (1600 AM).
The company also operates the Black Information Network (BIN) at 103.7 FM, through a lease agreement with the Christian nonprofit Educational Media Foundation.
Katy Pavelonis, who had been the acting general manager for the local iHeart stations, will remain as the sales director.
Beck had been general manager for the local Emmis stations ever since Emmis entered the STL market in 1984, when it bought legacy rock station KSHE (94.7 FM) from Century Broadcasting.
But in 2018, Emmis sold its STL interests: KSHE and alternative-rock KPNT (105.7 FM) to Hubbard Radio, and conservative-talk station KFTK (97.1 FM) and adult-hits station KNOU (96.3 FM) to Entercom Communications.
A member of the St. Louis Radio Hall of Fame, Beck also has earned the Distinguished Broadcaster Award from the Missouri Broadcasters Association.
While with Emmis, Beck was involved with numerous local charities, including the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, American Red Cross, Heat-Up & Cool Down St. Louis, St. Louis Children's Hospital, and March of Dimes.
He also has been active in industry affairs, serving as president of the Missouri Broadcasters Association and as a director for the National Association of Broadcasters.