Former Emmis radio boss John Beck now chief of local iHeart stations

In short, Beck is back.

After an absence of three years from the STL radio market, longtime Emmis Broadcasting exec John Beck has returned as the chief of the iHeart Media stations in town.

Calling Beck "one of the most respected leaders in St. Louis," iHeart division president Tony Coles praised Beck for "his track record of success."

The six stations that iHeart owns in this market are headed by classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM) and country hits KSD (93.7 FM), aka "The Bull."

Both stations regularly finish among the top five in rankings by Nielsen Media Research.

The other iHeart stations are KATZ "The Beat" (100.3 FM); KLLT "Majic" (104.9 FM); KSLZ (107.7 FM); and KATZ "Hallelujah" (1600 AM).

The company also operates the Black Information Network (BIN) at 103.7 FM, through a lease agreement with the Christian nonprofit Educational Media Foundation.

Katy Pavelonis, who had been the acting general manager for the local iHeart stations, will remain as the sales director.