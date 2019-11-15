De'Carlon Seewood, who stepped down earlier this year as Ferguson city manager, has been hired as the deputy city manager in Columbia, Missouri.
Seewood was appointed Ferguson's city manager in 2015. He was one of three finalists for the job in the year after Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson fatally shot Michael Brown. The shooting caused months of unrest in the city.
He will be sworn-in Monday to the new position, which will pay him $140,000 a year.
Seewood, an East St. Louis native, has degrees from Rockhurst University and the University of Missouri-Columbia. He also has been a municipal manager in Berkeley and Richton Park, Illinois.