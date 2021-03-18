 Skip to main content
Former financial advisor hired as VP at Maryville University
Former financial advisor hired as VP at Maryville University

Laraine Davis

Laraine Davis (Photo by Maryville University)

In an effort to help underserved communities, Maryville University has hired a new executive.

On April 15, Laraine Davis will start as the school's vice president for community and government relations.

A native STLer and an Ursuline Academy graduate, Davis most recently spent 17 years with Wells Fargo Advisors.

While at Wells Fargo, Davis was in charge of developing the company's business education center at Harris-Stowe State University. She also worked with St. Louis Public Schools and non-profit groups on educational outreach programs.

She also worked in industry relations at Wells Fargo, dealing with business partners such as the National League of Cities, 100 Black Men of America and African American, Asian and Hispanic real estate associations.

More recently, she managed the company's program to increase its pool of diverse job candidates.

Davis is a Maryville alumna, having earned a bachelor's degree in psychology. She also is on the board of directors for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri.

