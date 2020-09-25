 Skip to main content
Former home of bowling great Dick Weber hits market
Want to split from your current home, or just looking to pick up a spare?

Then look no further than the house for sale at 1305 Arlington Drive in Florissant, the longtime home of legendary STL bowler Dick Weber.

DICKWEBER

Professional bowler Dick Weber, shown in 1990.

Weber's old home is on the market for $140,000, listed by Nextdoor Realty. The three-bedroom, three-bath home of about 1,300 square feet is near the intersection of Parker and North New Florissant roads. (No word on condition of gutters.)

Former home of bowling great Dick Weber

Former home of bowling great Dick Weber. (Photo by Nextdoor Realty LLC)

Of course, the house was also home for a time to his son Pete Weber, also a world-class kegler.

Dick Weber is a member of the Pro Bowling Hall of Fame and a founder of the Professional Bowlers Association. He moved to Florissant in 1955, from Indianapolis, and lived at the Arlington address. He died in 2005 at the age of 75. His wife, Juanita, died in April.

