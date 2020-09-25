Former home of bowling great Dick Weber hits market

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Want to split from your current home, or just looking to pick up a spare?

Then look no further than the house for sale at 1305 Arlington Drive in Florissant, the longtime home of legendary STL bowler Dick Weber.

Weber's old home is on the market for $140,000, listed by Nextdoor Realty. The three-bedroom, three-bath home of about 1,300 square feet is near the intersection of Parker and North New Florissant roads. (No word on condition of gutters.)

Of course, the house was also home for a time to his son Pete Weber, also a world-class kegler.

Dick Weber is a member of the Pro Bowling Hall of Fame and a founder of the Professional Bowlers Association. He moved to Florissant in 1955, from Indianapolis, and lived at the Arlington address. He died in 2005 at the age of 75. His wife, Juanita, died in April.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.