Former hoops star, KTVI reporter wins Miss Missouri title

The latest winner to wear the Miss Missouri sash has STL written all over her.

Mikala McGhee, who grabbed the title on Sunday and will move on to the Miss USA pageant, is a Bridgeton native and Pattonville High grad; a former member of the St. Louis Surge professional basketball team; and a former reporter at KTVI (Channel 2).

McGhee, 28, starred in basketball, soccer and softball at Pattonville and also was featured on an MTV reality show, "Made," during her sophomore year. In 2020, she was named to the Post-Dispatch All-Decade soccer team.

She played college basketball at Missouri State University and then Florida Gulf Coast University.

The daughter of Doug and Kris McGhee, both local schoolteachers, McGhee played two seasons with the Surge as a small forward after finishing her college hoops career.

KTVI honchos noted that McGhee worked at the station as an intern in 2019 and then was hired to the staff in 2020. She left earlier this year to focus on the pageant.

