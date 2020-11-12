Former hoops star Larry Hughes enters cannabis business

Seems a hometown hoops hero is hankering to head a hemp business.
Former NBA star Larry Hughes, proud alum of Christian Brothers College High School and St. Louis University, has announced that he is a partner in Viola Missouri, or VMO.
The company plans to open two cannabis dispensaries and a cultivation and processing center in St. Louis in 2021.
"VMO will serve the medical needs of our community, particularly those suffering with physically and mentally debilitating conditions, including PTSD," Hughes said in a statement released Thursday.
Missouri voters approved the use of medical marijuana in 2018 and the state granted VMO a license in 2019.
State records indicated in 2019 that VMO plans to grow its product in a warehouse in the 7100 block of North Broadway.
As reported in September in the Post-Dispatch, Missouri has issued 60 licenses to grow pot, 86 to make marijuana-infused products and 192 to open dispensaries. But many of the businesses are still setting up and working through a hurdle of state regulations.
The big man nationally for the company is Hughes' former NBA teammate Al Harrington, who founded his first cannabis company in 2011 in Colorado.
The company now also operates in California, Michigan, Oregon and Washington. In the VMO statement, Harrington said Viola is the largest Black-led and owned multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S.
Hughes left SLU to play for eight NBA teams over 13 seasons. He and Harrington were teammates on the New York Knicks from 2008 to 2010.
