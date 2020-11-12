Former hoops star Larry Hughes enters cannabis business

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Seems a hometown hoops hero is hankering to head a hemp business.

Former NBA star Larry Hughes, proud alum of Christian Brothers College High School and St. Louis University, has announced that he is a partner in Viola Missouri, or VMO.

The company plans to open two cannabis dispensaries and a cultivation and processing center in St. Louis in 2021.

"VMO will serve the medical needs of our community, particularly those suffering with physically and mentally debilitating conditions, including PTSD," Hughes said in a statement released Thursday.

Missouri voters approved the use of medical marijuana in 2018 and the state granted VMO a license in 2019.

State records indicated in 2019 that VMO plans to grow its product in a warehouse in the 7100 block of North Broadway.