Former judge Jimmie Edwards elected to legal education board

A tip of the legal scales to STL's Jimmie M. Edwards, who has been chosen to serve on the board of an international legal institution.
Edwards, a former circuit court judge and most recently the St. Louis public safety director, was elected as a trustee to the Center for American and International Law.
The non-profit law center in Plano, Texas, aims to improve continuing education for lawyers and law enforcement officials.
Before being appointed in 2017 as the city's public safety director by then-Mayor Lyda Krewson, Edwards served for more than 15 years as a judge in the city's 22nd judicial circuit.
Most of his tenure on the bench was spent as an administrative judge of the family court and chief juvenile court judge.
He also is the founder of the Innovative Concept Academy, a middle- and high-school program that serves at-risk teens. His work in that area won him recognition by People magazine's "Heroes Among Us" program.
In 2013, he was named by Ebony magazine to the year's "Power 100" list.
Prior to rising to the bench, Edwards worked in corporate law and private practice. Earlier this year, he joined the firm of Lashly & Baer.
