Former KMOV anchor Emily Pritchard lands job at Boston station
Emily Pritchard

Former KMOV anchor/reporter Emily Pritchard. (Photo by KMOV)

Ever since Emily Pritchard ankled KMOV last month, this bureau has received communiques from fans of the former anchor, asking where she was headed.

Well, she headed east — to WHDH (Channel 7) in Boston.

The three-year veteran of STL airwaves posted Friday that she had her debut on the station Thursday night: "Hello Boston! Made my 7News debut last night! Grateful to join a fabulous team!"

WHDH came on the air in 1982 and was an affiliate of both NBC and CBS before becoming an independent operation in 2017.

Here in STL, Pritchard had worked as a weekend anchor and was in the running to replace Courtney Bryant for the weekday co-anchor gig alongside Steve Savard.

But that seat, which Bryant vacated in December, went to Samantha Jones.

Pritchard, a native of Waynesville, Missouri, joined KMOV in 2017 after stints in Columbia, Missouri; South Bend, Indiana; and Sacramento, California.

