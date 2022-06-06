 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former KMOV meteorologist has court date next week in age and sex discrimination suit

  • 0

Former KMOV (Channel 4) meteorologist Meghan Danahey is set to get her day in court next week.

Meghan Danahey

Meghan Danahey, photo via KMOV

Danahey, whose legal name is Meghan Hodge, filed a sex and age discrimination lawsuit in January 2021, against the station's owner, Meredith Corporation of Iowa.

The suit also names station news director Scott Diener as a defendant.

Her trial is set for June 13 in front of Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer.

Danahey was hired by KMOV as a meteorologist in 2014 and worked weekday mornings and afternoons. Before coming to town, she had worked in Texas, Florida and North Carolina.

Danahey's suit alleges that in February 2018, Diener planned to remove her from her time slots and reassign them to lead meteorologist Steve Templeton and Kent Ehrhardt, both men.

The suit also claims that she was demoted to weekend broadcasts and assigned to general-reporting duties, an area in which she had no experience. 

People are also reading…

The station eventually fired Danahey in September 2020.

Danahey is asking for a minimum of $75,000 across three separate claims of discrimination, retaliation and emotional distress.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News