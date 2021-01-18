Former KMOV meteorologist Meghan Danahey sues station

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Former KMOV (Channel 4) meteorologist Meghan Danahey — fired by the station four months ago — is not going quietly.

Danahey, whose legal name is Meghan Hodge, has filed a sex and age discrimination lawsuit against the station's owners, Meredith Corporation of Iowa.

In the suit filed Friday, Danahey also names station news director Scott Diener as a defendant.

In her suit, Danahey claims that Diener's conduct toward her was "intentional or reckless" and "extreme and outrageous."

Diener referred questions to a Meredith spokesperson, who said the company had not yet seen a copy of the lawsuit and therefore would decline comment.

Danahey, 46, was hired by KMOV as a meteorologist in April 2014 and worked weekday mornings and afternoons. Before coming to town, she had worked in Texas, Florida and North Carolina.

Danahey alleges that in February 2018, Diener planned to remove her from her time slots and reassign them to lead meteorologist Steve Templeton and Kent Ehrhardt, both men.