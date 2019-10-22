Former KMOV (Channel 4) newsman Al Wiman could be back on your home screen next year — because of notorious killer Charles Manson.
Wiman, who covered health and medical issues at KMOV, was interviewed recently by a documentary crew about his coverage of Manson and the infamous Tate/LaBianca murders of 1969.
Then a reporter for KABC in Los Angeles, Wiman and his camera crew were the ones who found the bloody clothes discarded by the Manson-manipulated murderers after they had killed actress Sharon Tate (wife of director Roman Polanski) and four others.
Wiman said his Sept. 12 interview was in Los Angeles with producer Leslie Chilcott, who worked with former STLer Davis Guggenheim on his heralded docs "An Inconvenient Truth," "Waiting for 'Superman'" and "It Might Get Loud."
Wiman covered the Manson murders from the beginning.
"We got the call on the morning the bodies were discovered (Aug. 9, 1969) and we went to Cielo Drive, but we had no idea who lived there," Wiman said.
"It wasn't until (gossip personality) Rona Barrett showed up a little later that she told us it was Roman Polanski's house."
The discovery of the clothes occurred in December 1969, when the breaking news in the case was that one of the suspects, Susan Atkins, had agreed to testify for the prosecution.
"So we were back on Cielo and I came up with the idea of (the crew) driving up Benedict Canyon, and I'd undress and re-dress in the back of the car.
"It took me six minutes and 20 seconds. And right at that time, there was only one place to pull over," he said. "So we stopped and got out and looked down (a hillside) and there they were, t-shirts with blood stains."
Wiman said he met Chilcott this summer in Los Angeles, while he was taking part in a panel discussion marking the 50th anniversary of the bloody story.
"This is not some backyard operation," Wiman said of the documentary for the Flix cable channel. "They're talking about it running in April, for five or six episodes."