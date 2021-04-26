Former KMOV reporter Justin Andrews heading to San Francisco

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Fans of Justin Andrews will be pleased to know that the former KMOV (Channel 4) reporter is on his way to the city by the bay.

Andrews announced on social media last week that starting in May he will be taking a job at KPIX (Channel 5) in San Francisco.

Andrews signed on with KMOV in October 2015 and left the station at the end of 2020.

Born in St. Louis, Andrews and his family moved to Jefferson City when he was in grade school and he graduated from Jefferson City High.

In July 2018, Andrews was not the reporter but rather the subject of a news story when he was injured in a grease fire in his downtown St. Louis apartment. He was treated for second-degree burns on his arm and hand.

