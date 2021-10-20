Former KMOV reporter: 'Let go' over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

KMOV (Channel 4) reporter Kim St. Onge vanished from television screens and the local news scene in late August — with no word given as to why, from her or the station.
On Sunday, the reporter took to Facebook to explain that she was let go for refusing to comply with the station's COVID-19 policy.
"No, I didn’t quit. No, my contract wasn’t up. I was let go over the vaccine mandate," St. Onge said in a post filed Sunday.
St. Onge, who was hired by the station in April 2019 as a general assignment reporter, said KMOV told employees they would need to get their first vaccine shot by Aug. 20.
Anyone who had not complied with that deadline would have to take vacation days until they got the shot or secured an exemption.
She said she got a religious exemption from the pastor of her church a day or two after Aug. 20.
At that time, KMOV's parent company (Meredith Corp.) responded by putting some requirements in place, she said.
She agreed to "wear an N-95 mask at all times" and "test twice weekly and take a time-stamped picture of the negative tests."
But St. Onge said she protested when management also imposed a rule that for meetings in the office, she had to be on site "but attend virtually … AKA sit in another room."
That is "where I really drew the line," she said, adding that it was then that the company dismissed her.
In a phone interview Wednesday, St. Onge said she waited until Sunday to speak on the matter "because I needed to process in my own mind what happened."
St. Onge said she expected some would disagree with her stance, and that they have in messages and posts. "But the response to me has been overwhelmingly supportive," she said.
A Chesterfield native, St. Onge is a graduate of Parkway West High and the University of Missouri-Columbia.
KMOV general manager J.D. Sosnoff and executive news director Scott Diener were unavailable for comment.