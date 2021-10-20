Former KMOV reporter: 'Let go' over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

KMOV (Channel 4) reporter Kim St. Onge vanished from television screens and the local news scene in late August — with no word given as to why, from her or the station.

On Sunday, the reporter took to Facebook to explain that she was let go for refusing to comply with the station's COVID-19 policy.

"No, I didn’t quit. No, my contract wasn’t up. I was let go over the vaccine mandate," St. Onge said in a post filed Sunday.

St. Onge, who was hired by the station in April 2019 as a general assignment reporter, said KMOV told employees they would need to get their first vaccine shot by Aug. 20.

Anyone who had not complied with that deadline would have to take vacation days until they got the shot or secured an exemption.

She said she got a religious exemption from the pastor of her church a day or two after Aug. 20.

At that time, KMOV's parent company (Meredith Corp.) responded by putting some requirements in place, she said.

She agreed to "wear an N-95 mask at all times" and "test twice weekly and take a time-stamped picture of the negative tests."