Longtime radiowaver Karen Kelly will finally leave the dial this week to join the exciting world of print journalism.
Kelly now is the publisher and an owner of "Town & Style," a lifestyle magazine published in Clayton.
For the last four years, Kelly had been the general sales manager at KMOX (1120 AM).
"I’m a hometown girl at heart and have been fortunate enough to live, work and play in St. Louis all of my life," Kelly said, adding she was excited to be part of the female-owned operation.
"Telling the stories of the people of this great town is a dream come true," she said.
Before joining KMOX Radio, Kelly worked for 10 years in several executive positions for Emmis Communications, including sales manager and promotions manager.
And before that, she was an on-air producer/personality for J.C. Corcoran and Asher "Smash" Benrubi on KSHE (94.7 FM)
She replaces Lauren Bry Rechan, one of the publication's founders who will stay on as its president.
Rechan said, "I feel like we hit the jackpot. Karen brings an abounding energy, business acumen and vision to everything she does."
Established in 2011, the free publication focuses on society news, fashion and lifestyle stories aimed at "affluent St. Louisans" in our mighty metro's central corridor.