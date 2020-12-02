Former KSDK exec Ray Karpowicz, 95, died Wednesday

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Raymond "Ray" Karpowicz, a former television executive with KSDK (Channel 5) and Pulitzer Publishing Co., died Wednesday in Kirkwood. He was 95.

Mr. Karpowicz was a World War II veteran, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal as a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps.

A graduate of the University of Missouri, Mr. Karopwicz began working for Pulitzer in 1955, when it owned KSDK (then KSD).

He served as the station's general manager and during his tenure, KSDK became the first in St. Louis to air noon newscasts. Later, he was promoted to president of Pulitzer's seven-station national television group.

During his time at KSDK, Mr. Karpowicz also served as a member of the NBC network's affiliate board and was chairman of its satellite committee.

In 1978, Mr. Karpowicz was awarded the Missouri Honor Award of Distinguished Service to Journalism. In 2014, he was inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

His survivors include his wife, Virginia Karpowicz, five children, 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

