Former KSDK reporter Abby Llorico reappears on St. Louis TV

Inquiring minds in local television land are wondering if former KSDK (Channel 5) reporter Abby Llorico has returned to our fair burg and her old station.
Short answer: No.
What viewers who have contacted this bureau about — seeing Llorico make several appearances in recent days on Channel 5 — is simply her working on a show owned by KSDK’s parent company, Tegna.
Llorico sometimes presents stories on “Verify,” a feature that is made available to all stations in the Tegna chain.
Llorico left STL in March, along with new hubby and former KSDK reporter Casey Nolen, to take a job at WUSA (Channel 9) in Washington.
The station is considered Tegna’s flagship station and also is the professional home of former KSDK meteorologist Chester Lampkin, who left our town in 2019.
Llorico, who grew up in St. Louis and St. Charles counties before moving to Indiana for high school, joined KSDK in 2017. Along with a variety of reporting assignments, she also hosted a food show.