Former KSDK reporter Jeff Small showing up in TV ads

Even after binge-watching one Netflix show after another, your eyes do not deceive you:

Indeed, that is former KSDK (Channel 5) reporter Jeff Small that you see playing a doctor on TV, in at least two commercials.

"That footage was shot about two years ago," Small said of the clip that shows him wearing a doctor's smock and engaging in some socially distant teleconferencing with patients on their iPad.

"I've been doing modeling and some acting for several years now and that was just something that was shot as stock footage," Small said.

"But with the current (coronavirus) situation going on now, it's become more pertinent," he said.

One of the ads is for AT&T, and the other is for industrial supply company Grainger Industries, titled "Extraordinary Times."

"They've been running all over the place. I know they're on CNN and the Food Network regularly," he said.

Small, 46, was a reporter for KSDK from 2003 to 2012. He has spoken publicly about his battle with substance abuse and his subsequent recovery and sobriety.

