Former KSDK reporter Louie now at Atlanta's CBS station

Onward and upward appears to be the direction former KSDK (Channel 5) anchor/reporter Savannah Louie has taken.

After readers contacted this bureau upon noticing last month that Louie was no longer on local newscasts, it has been uncovered that Louie left town at the end of August to begin reporting for WCGL (Channel 46), the CBS network affiliate in Atlanta.

According to a WGCL post, Louie is a reporter on weekdays and also anchors the Saturday night news.

Louie came to STL in September 2019 as a general assignment reporter. In her time here, she also worked as an anchor on "Today in St. Louis," and on the 10 a.m. weekday newscasts, where she partnered with Art Holliday.

Atlanta is the seventh-largest television market in the U.S.; St. Louis is No. 23, according to Nielsen ratings.

