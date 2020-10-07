Former KWMU boss Eby getting $70K for six-month consultancy

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tim Eby, who was removed as general manager of St. Louis Public Radio last month, will make about $70,000 to stay on for six months to work as a consultant, state records show.

Eby, 60, and the station — also known as KWMU (90.7 FM) — parted ways Sept. 22 after some journalists at the station complained that Eby had not acted to combat racism at the station.

The separation agreement calls for Eby to be paid at the same rate as he was while working as general manager, which was $141,804 annually.

His pay for six-months consulting work then would be $70,902, and he also will keep any other benefits until the consultancy ends on April 2.

Eby will work in a consultancy role at the station in order to provide continuity and transition on pending matters, projects and operations.

In exchange for the six-month pay extension, Eby agreed to waive his right to file any lawsuit or grievance against the university. He also agreed not to seek future unemployment with the university.